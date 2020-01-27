Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Lana Del Rey makes Grammy red carpet debut with her love Sean Larkin

Sify Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 27 (ANI): Accompanied by her leading man, American singer Lana Del Rey made her Grammy red carpet debut at 62nd edition of the annual award show on Sunday (local time).
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Spotlighting Lana Del Rey's 'Norman F***ing Rockwell' on Billboard’s Grammy Pre-Show

Spotlighting Lana Del Rey's 'Norman F***ing Rockwell' on Billboard’s Grammy Pre-Show 02:03

 Spotlighting Lana Del Rey's 'Norman F***ing Rockwell' on Billboard’s Grammy Pre-Show

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jameela Jamil Talks the 'Ridiculous Double Standards For Men and Women' in the Music Industry | Grammys 2020 [Video]Jameela Jamil Talks the "Ridiculous Double Standards For Men and Women" in the Music Industry | Grammys 2020

On the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards, James Blake and Jameela Jamil discussed the importance Taylor Swift's speech on gender imbalance in the music industry at Women in Music, and the double..

Credit: Billboard Events     Duration: 00:56Published

Smokey Robinson Details How Anderson .Paak Collaboration 'Make It Better' Came to Be | Grammys 2020 [Video]Smokey Robinson Details How Anderson .Paak Collaboration 'Make It Better' Came to Be | Grammys 2020

On the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Smokey Robinson discussed how Dr. Dre helped his collaboration with Anderson .Paak come together.

Credit: Billboard Events     Duration: 03:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lana Del Rey and Boyfriend Sean Larkin Take Their Love to the 2020 Grammys

Lana Del Rey's Grammys experience wouldn't be complete without her leading man. The "F--k It I Love You" singer brought Sean Larkin as her date tonight's...
E! Online

Lizzo, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey Among 2020 NME Awards Nominees

A distinguished group of women lead the nominees for the 2020 NME Awards, with Billie Eilish, Lizzo, FKA Twigs, Lana Del Rey and Charli XCX landing...
Billboard.com Also reported by •E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Lana Del Rey makes Grammy red carpet debut with her love Sean Larkin https://t.co/9pycuQRPg7 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.