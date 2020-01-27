Michelle Obama wins a Grammy

Monday, 27 January 2020 () Los Angeles, Jan 27 (IANS) Former US First Lady Michelle Obama won a Grammy for the best spoken word album for "Becoming", her best-selling memoir, during the awards ceremony's pre-show.
Michelle Obama Wins Best Spoken
Word Album at 2020 Grammys The former first lady
won the award for the
audiobook recording of
her memoir, 'Becoming.' Obama beat out filmmaker
John Waters and the
Beastie Boys in the category. Presenter Esperanza Spalding
accepted the award on her behalf....