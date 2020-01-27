Global  

Michelle Obama wins a Grammy

Sify Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Los Angeles, Jan 27 (IANS) Former US First Lady Michelle Obama won a Grammy for the best spoken word album for "Becoming", her best-selling memoir, during the awards ceremony's pre-show.
News video: Michelle Obama Wins Best Spoken Word Album at 2020 Grammys

Michelle Obama Wins Best Spoken Word Album at 2020 Grammys 00:58

 Michelle Obama Wins Best Spoken Word Album at 2020 Grammys The former first lady won the award for the audiobook recording of her memoir, 'Becoming.' Obama beat out filmmaker John Waters and the Beastie Boys in the category. Presenter Esperanza Spalding accepted the award on her behalf....

