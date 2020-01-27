Global  

BTS Sings 'Seoul Town Road' With Lil Nas X During Grammys Medley

Just Jared Jr Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
BTS steal the show during Lil Nas X‘s performance of “Old Town Road” at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 26) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The seven piece band joined the rapper, Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo, Mason Ramsey, and Nas on stage for the amazing performance. BTS and Lil Nas X [...]
News video: Lil Nas X Brings Out BTS, Diplo & More for 'Old Town Road' Performance at 2020 Grammys | Billboard News

Lil Nas X Brings Out BTS, Diplo & More for 'Old Town Road' Performance at 2020 Grammys | Billboard News 01:39

 Lil Nas X Brings Out BTS, Diplo & More for 'Old Town Road' Performance at 2020 Grammys | Billboard News

