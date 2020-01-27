BTS Sings 'Seoul Town Road' With Lil Nas X During Grammys Medley
Monday, 27 January 2020 () BTS steal the show during Lil Nas X‘s performance of “Old Town Road” at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 26) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The seven piece band joined the rapper, Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo, Mason Ramsey, and Nas on stage for the amazing performance. BTS and Lil Nas X [...]
Lil Nas X steps out in in style for the 2020 Grammy Awards! The rapper and his “Old Town Road” collaborator Billy Ray Cyrus joined forces at the event held... Just Jared Jr Also reported by •Just Jared •E! Online
Lil Nas X wasn't alone as he took his horse to the old town road at the 2020 Grammys. We're, of course, talking about the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards' epic "Old... E! Online Also reported by •Billboard.com •HipHopDX •Just Jared •Seattle Times