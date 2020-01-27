Gary Clark Jr. dominated the 2020 Grammys stage with his passionate "This Land" performance on Sunday night (Jan. 26). Backed by The...

You Might Like

Tweets about this Music Watch Gary Clark Jr. Rip Through 'This Land' at 2020 Grammys #Music https://t.co/XTp6sW0nUs https://t.co/JaqZLrnGGL 2 minutes ago ginger RT @MariaWi66628295: Watch Gary Clark Jr. Rip Through 'This Land' at 2020 Grammys https://t.co/Ebl6Yju789 via @billboard 20 minutes ago Jan Jansen Music Watch Gary Clark Jr. Rip Through 'This Land' at 2020 Grammys https://t.co/hctfqOEGkn #billboard #musicnews #music https://t.co/7BBTcTNgjw 25 minutes ago Maria Williams Watch Gary Clark Jr. Rip Through 'This Land' at 2020 Grammys https://t.co/Ebl6Yju789 via @billboard 27 minutes ago GiantCalGunner My girls wanted to watch the #Grammys so I sat through it too. My gosh The Roots and Gary Clark Jr just tore it u… https://t.co/FIShjNihVJ 1 hour ago