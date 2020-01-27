Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Who Should Have Won the Grammy For Record of the Year? Vote!

Billboard.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
"Thank you, goodbye!" With those brief words, Billie Eilish won the Grammy Award for record of the year on Sunday night (Jan. 26),...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Billboard - Published < > Embed
News video: Discussing Record of the Year Nominees on Billboard’s Grammy Pre-Show

Discussing Record of the Year Nominees on Billboard’s Grammy Pre-Show 06:49

 Chelsea Briggs, Bryce Vine, Keith Caulfield and singer JoJo break down Record of the Year nominees on Billboard’s Grammy pre-show.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' Wins Best Rap Album at 2020 Grammy Awards [Video]Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' Wins Best Rap Album at 2020 Grammy Awards

Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' Wins Best Rap Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards His mother joined him on stage for the big moment. It is the 28-year-old rapper's first Grammy Award. In his speech, Tyler..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:12Published

Breaking Down Song of the Year Frontrunners on Billboard's Grammy Pre-Show [Video]Breaking Down Song of the Year Frontrunners on Billboard's Grammy Pre-Show

Chelsea Briggs, Bryce Vine, Chantel Jeffries and Ian Drew discuss the Song of the Year nominees on Billboard's Grammy pre-show.

Credit: Billboard Events     Duration: 05:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Billie Eilish Breaks a Record, Wins All Four Top Awards at Grammys 2020!

Billie Eilish broke a big record at the 2020 Grammy Awards! The 18-year-old singer is now the youngest person and the first female artist to win all four top...
Just Jared Also reported by •CBS News

Complete list of 2020 Grammy Award winners

Here is the list of winners at the 2020 Grammy Awards Sunday night: Song of the Year: “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell,...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.