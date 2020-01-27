Global  

Celebrities react to Kobe Bryant and daughter's death on Grammys red carpet

USATODAY.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Celebrities such as Billie Eilish, Rick Ross and India.Arie pay tribute to Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna on the Grammys red carpet.
Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Published < > Embed
News video: Grammys red carpet stars give emotional tributes to Kobe Bryant

Grammys red carpet stars give emotional tributes to Kobe Bryant 01:14

 Smokey Robinson, Rick Ross and other star singers shared emotional tributes in Kobe Bryant's memory.

Jameela Jamil Talks the 'Ridiculous Double Standards For Men and Women' in the Music Industry | Grammys 2020 [Video]Jameela Jamil Talks the "Ridiculous Double Standards For Men and Women" in the Music Industry | Grammys 2020

On the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards, James Blake and Jameela Jamil discussed the importance Taylor Swift's speech on gender imbalance in the music industry at Women in Music, and the double..

Credit: Billboard Events     Duration: 00:56Published

Billy Ray Cyrus Dedicates Grammy Wins To Kobe Bryant And Daughter [Video]Billy Ray Cyrus Dedicates Grammy Wins To Kobe Bryant And Daughter

Billy Ray Cyrus won two Grammys at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California. He won Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo-Group Performance with Lil Nas X. According to Business Insider,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Stars Mourn Kobe Bryant & Daughter Gianna on the Grammys Red Carpet


Extra

PICS: Priyanka, Nick at the Grammys red carpet

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas decked up in their glamorous best for the Grammys, hosted at Staples Center in Los Angeles. PC opted for a plunging neckline...
IndiaTimes

Tweets about this

ZachNews

ZachNews RT @12News: A large group of people were gathered outside of the Staples Center to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant. 🙏 #RIPMamba https://t.co/htr… 10 minutes ago

CabbageTV

Shawn Cabbagestalk Celebrities, officials react to death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and daughter https://t.co/UiODPrfBTj 20 minutes ago

Ppeach96

Cynn 💫 RT @KPRC2: Houston City Hall lit up in honor of late NBA superstar Kobe Bryant > https://t.co/1JNMxlI5xK https://t.co/TalYd3cY3q 24 minutes ago

WilliamMMcKee

William M McKee RT @MobBossTrump: EVER HIGHER THE PEAK... Kobe climbed to where only the basketball gods dwell. Tremendous business success and an Oscar f… 25 minutes ago

fox4kc

FOX4 News Retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others died Sunday in a fiery helicopter… https://t.co/Wc5E8j1ro4 28 minutes ago

VishnuVichu608

vishnu surendran Stunned and saddened: Celebrities react to Kobe Bryant’s death https://t.co/pNSMFbWnvT https://t.co/zVgSaCR6Td 33 minutes ago

BreyStoner

Tad Toring RT @BreyStoner: SPORTS Celebrities react on Twitter to tragic death of Kobe Bryant https://t.co/FsReFDPUmI 37 minutes ago

YamadaTeresa

Teresa Yamada RT @Newsweek: Athletes, celebrities and politicians react to the news of Kobe Bryant's death https://t.co/jscV1pSZXR 37 minutes ago

