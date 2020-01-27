Global  

Billie Eilish's 'Bad Guy' wins Song Of The Year at Grammys 2020

Sify Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 27 (ANI): Making history at the 62nd Grammy Awards, American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish's 'Bad Guy' won the Song of the Year award on Sunday (local time).
News video: Finneas Talks Creating New 'James Bond' Song With Billie Eilish on the Road & Being Starstruck Meeting Billy Joel Armstrong | Gr

Finneas Talks Creating New 'James Bond' Song With Billie Eilish on the Road & Being Starstruck Meeting Billy Joel Armstrong | Gr 03:58

 On the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Finneas discussed working on new music with Billie Eilish on the road and why meeting Billy Joel Armstrong was so special to him.

Billie Eilish wins Record and Album of the Year at 2020 Grammys [Video]Billie Eilish wins Record and Album of the Year at 2020 Grammys

The 18-year-old also took home the award for best new artist. In addition to record of the year, her tune, "Bad Guy," won song of the year.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:11Published

World in Pictures: 62nd Grammy Awards [Video]World in Pictures: 62nd Grammy Awards

Some of the best Grammy Awards' images taken by Reuters photographers in Los Angeles, California and selected by our editors.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:59Published


Grammys 2020: What might be different about this year's show

According to Entertainment reporter Patrick Ryan, stars like Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X will infuse new energy into this year's Grammys.
Billie Eilish's Accepts the 2020 Grammy for Song of the Year With a Heartfelt Speech

And the Grammy goes to... Billie Eilish took home the award for Song of the Year at tonight's 2020 Grammy Awards. The performer's hit track, "Bad Guy," was...
