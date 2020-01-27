Global  

Billie Eilish's 'Bad Guy' wins Song Of The Year at Grammys 2020

Sify Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 27 (ANI): Making history at the 62nd Grammy Awards, American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish's 'Bad Guy' won the Song of the Year award on Sunday (local time).
News video: Finneas Talks Creating New 'James Bond' Song With Billie Eilish on the Road & Being Starstruck Meeting Billy Joel Armstrong | Gr

Finneas Talks Creating New 'James Bond' Song With Billie Eilish on the Road & Being Starstruck Meeting Billy Joel Armstrong | Gr 03:58

 On the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Finneas discussed working on new music with Billie Eilish on the road and why meeting Billy Joel Armstrong was so special to him.

