Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

LeBron James and Fellow Lakers Players Seen Crying After Kobe Bryant's Death

AceShowbiz Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The 35-year-old basketball player and his teammates are visibly upset and consoling each other as they arrive back in Los Angeles after a flight from Philadelphia.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: BBC Reports On Kobe Bryant's Death Using Clip Of LeBron James

BBC Reports On Kobe Bryant's Death Using Clip Of LeBron James 00:15

 BBC

Recent related videos from verified sources

Celebrities pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at Grammy Awards [Video]Celebrities pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at Grammy Awards

Musicians and celebrities have paid tribute to former basketball superstar Kobe Bryant at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. The 41-year-old ex-Lakers player died alongside his teenage daughter in a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:18Published

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo Named All-Star Game Captains [Video]LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo Named All-Star Game Captains

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo Named All-Star Game Captains LeBron and Giannis led the Western and Eastern Conferences in fan votes for the second year in a row. All 10 starters for the 2020..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

LeBron tops Kobe, now 3rd on NBA scoring list

With 14 points in the first half in Philadelphia, followed by four more halfway into the third quarter, Lakers guard LeBron James passed former Lakers guard Kobe...
ESPN Also reported by •Just JaredUSATODAY.comSeattle Times

James closes on Kobe, Davis has 28 as Lakers beat Knicks

NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James scored 19 of his 21 points to quickly cut into Kobe Bryant’s shrinking lead over him for the No. 3 scoring spot in NBA history,...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OlgaMilosevic4

Olga Milosevic Gledajte „LeBron James And Fellow Lakers Spotted In Tears Over Kobe Bryant’s Tragic Death“ na YouTube-u https://t.co/tVd77cu6dK 26 minutes ago

KingCalmette

Calmette Lahoud RT @accessonline: This is heartbreaking. #KobeBryant https://t.co/VMGMC7gBrN 2 hours ago

accessonline

Access This is heartbreaking. #KobeBryant https://t.co/VMGMC7gBrN 2 hours ago

meechaelarosero

mich-a-boo RT @etnow: Just one night before his tragic death, Kobe Bryant was cheering on fellow Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. https://t.co/3A… 3 hours ago

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz LeBron James and Fellow Lakers Players Seen Crying After Kobe Bryant's Death https://t.co/8P2ytRDZl5 https://t.co/akWhWi4uhV 3 hours ago

7HIELD_

Kyndle Nance 🤜🏾🎇🎆🤛🏾 #BelieveInTheFight LeBron James And Fellow Lakers Spotted In Tears Over Kobe Bryant’s Tragi... https://t.co/BuHHnMWlAl via @YouTube 4 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @accessonline: Lakers players and personnel were seen solemnly deboarding their plane amid the shocking news that former NBA star Kobe B… 4 hours ago

RyoRyo719

R.SACO LeBron James And Fellow Lakers Spotted In Tears Over Kobe Bryant’s Tragi... https://t.co/0WNIgcmaXA @YouTube 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.