Entertainment News: Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor's 'Street Dancer 3D' sets Box Office on fire!

Zee News Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
'Street Dancer 3D' is inching closer to hit Rs 50 crore at the Box Office and is expected to fare well in the coming days.
Credit: HT Digital Content
News video: Street Dancer 3D Movie Review | Varun D, Shraddha K,Prabhudeva, Nora F | Remo D

Street Dancer 3D Movie Review | Varun D, Shraddha K,Prabhudeva, Nora F | Remo D 03:35

 Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer 3D is now in theatres. The dance film by Remo D’Souza also stars Nora Fatehi and is backed by a story based on Indian and Pakistani immigrants.

Recent related news from verified sources

Street Dancer 3D box office collection Day 3: Varun Dhawan-starrer earns Rs 41.23 crore


Indian Express Also reported by •Zee NewsMid-DayBollywood LifeIndiaTimes

TamilRockers leak Kangana Ranaut's Panga and Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer 3D hours after release

The piracy website, TamilRockers, has leaked two new releases, Panga starring Kangana Ranaut-Jassie Gill and Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Zee NewsMid-Day

