BTS, Demi Lovato, Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish Were the Hot Talking Points From the 2020 Grammys

Billboard.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Billie Eilish had an historic night at the Grammys, winning four major trophies and smashing a glass ceiling in the process.  But was the...
News video: Grammys 2020: Things To Look Forward To | Billboard News

Grammys 2020: Things To Look Forward To | Billboard News 01:54

 There’s so much exciting stuff going on at this year’s Grammys, we’re here to help you out.

Joy Villa Makes Political Statement at Grammys, Grammys Remember Kobe & More | THR News [Video]Joy Villa Makes Political Statement at Grammys, Grammys Remember Kobe & More | THR News

The 2020 Grammy Awards pay tribute to Kobe Bryant, Billie Eilish makes Grammys history and stars use the red carpet as a platform for political statements.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 04:16Published

The Music Community Shows Support for Demi Lovato After Emotional 2020 Grammys Comeback Performance | Billboard News [Video]The Music Community Shows Support for Demi Lovato After Emotional 2020 Grammys Comeback Performance | Billboard News

Demi Lovato's first live performance in two years at Sunday night's (Jan. 26) 2020 Grammy Awards brought tears to many eyes, as well as high praise from some peers.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

BTS, Diplo & More Join Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus on the "Old Town Road" at the 2020 Grammys

Lil Nas X wasn't alone as he took his horse to the old town road at the 2020 Grammys. We're, of course, talking about the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards' epic "Old...
E! Online

Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish and More Turn Heads in OMG Looks at the 2020 Grammys

The red carpet we've all been waiting for! No shade to the other awards shows, but the fashion at the Grammys is always on another level. Remember when Cardi B...
E! Online


Tweets about this

ElMelted

agrogirl RT @chartdata: Most tweeted about musicians during last night’s #GRAMMYs: #1 BTS #2 Demi Lovato #3 Ariana Grande #4 Camila Cabello #5 Bill… 3 seconds ago

sh45_twt

 RT @btschartdata: BTS is the most tweeted about musician at the 2020 GRAMMYs! https://t.co/QhrZczVW4r 8 seconds ago

yoon_iris_jjk

예쁜구름이 있는 하늘 BTS💜 RT @billboard: .@BTS_twt, #DemiLovato, @LilNasX and @billieeilish were the most tweeted about at the 2020 #GRAMMYs https://t.co/sOwI7SR1X7 16 seconds ago

rlysdontcare

isão FOI NA LY: SY TOUR RT @ThePopHub: Most tweeted about musicians during the 2020 #GRAMMYs: #1. BTS #2. Demi Lovato #3. Ariana Grande #4. Camila Cabello #5. Bil… 17 seconds ago

danielddevonne

𝙳𝚊𝚗𝚒𝚎𝚕 RT @lovatocharts: Demi Lovato and Billie Eilish are the only artists with personal playlists trending on Apple Music US Top 10 currently. h… 19 seconds ago

