Bachchan Pandey: New release date announced

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's mystery thriller "Chehre", which was scheduled to release on April 24, will now open on July 17.
Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:49Published 6 days ago
BTS Drops New
Single 'Black Swan' The K-Pop superstars previously announced that
they will be releasing their next album on Feb. 21. They've given fans a taste of what's to come with the new song...
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:10Published 1 week ago
R O H I T M A N RT @aamir_khan: Sometimes all it takes is one conversation. Thank you to my friends @akshaykumar & Sajid Nadiadwala for their warm gesture… 14 seconds ago
TAPAS MONDAL RT @filmfare: Sweet! @aamir_khan thanks @AkshayKumar for shifting the release date of #BachchanPandey.
https://t.co/fWavVszdnS 20 seconds ago
TAPAS MONDAL RT @pinkvilla: Aamir Khan thanks Akshay Kumar for shifting the release date of Bachchan Pandey on his request https://t.co/SLpy3B5Xb6 1 minute ago
CHANDAN SEN Akshay Kumar starrer Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’ new look and new release date has surfaced… https://t.co/olJPgVkiUI 2 minutes ago
💥Y_o_u_n_u__s😍💥😎 RT @ieEntertainment: Here's how @aamir_khan thanked @akshaykumar for postponing #BachchanPandey to avoid a clash with his #LaalSinghChaddha… 3 minutes ago
Khiladi Akki RT @Akshay_fan01: "Akshay Kumar moves Bachchan Pandey release date after request from Aamir Khan" https://t.co/YanAL0Ecbj 3 minutes ago