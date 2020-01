Washington D.C [USA], Jan 27 (ANI): The Grammys bought much glory to music sensation Billie Eilish, who bagged the best pop vocal album and also swept four big titles - Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year at the awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (local time).

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Billie Eilish wins top Grammy awards Teen sensation wins across the board for her song "Bad Guy" and album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" produced with her brother Finneas O'Connell, as NBA legend Kobe Bryant was honored.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:15Published now 2020 Grammys: The Most Memorable Moments | Billboard News Here are the top moments of the night from the Grammys on Sunday, January 26th. Credit: Billboard Events Duration: 03:54Published 5 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Billie Eilish Makes Grammys History By Sweeping the Four Top Categories Billie Eilish has made history as the youngest person, and the first woman, to win awards in all four top categories at the Grammys! The 18-year-old singer took...

Just Jared Jr 8 hours ago



Billie Eilish is source of support for fans who are struggling Billie Eilish is up for six Grammys, and she's still a teenager. She has made her struggles known to her fans, often referring to them in her lyrics. She also...

CBS News 4 days ago





Tweets about this steph fèini yĭn its the '50s. artists like chuck berry and etta james are changing things up. the music industry creates the grammy… https://t.co/fFDFYSKxKl 19 hours ago