Disha Patani reveals Angelina Jolie was her inspiration for 'Malang'
Monday, 27 January 2020 () Disha Patani plays a grey character in the Mohit Suri-directed movie and the actor said she enjoyed the process of working on the film as it gave her an opportunity to explore her dark side.
Bollywood actress Disha Patani is thrilled to share screen space with one of her favourite actors, Anil Kapoor, in the upcoming "Malang". She never imagined she would never one day get to see the veteran actor in real life when she watched "Mr India" as a child.