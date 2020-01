Kate Mara & Kristen Bell Hit the Gym Together for a Workout! Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Kate Mara and Kristen Bell get together for a sweat sesh! The 36-year-old Fantastic Four actress and the 39-year-old Frozen star were spotted hitting the gym on Sunday (January 26) in Los Feliz, Calif. Kate sported a black hoodie, jean jacket, black leggings, and black and white slip-on sneakers. Kristen donned a sleeveless white t-shirt [...] πŸ‘“ View full article

