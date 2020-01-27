Global  

Kobe Bryant's Death Casts A Shadow Of The Grammy Awards 2020

Clash Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Kobe Bryant's Death Casts A Shadow Of The Grammy Awards 2020The ceremony pauses to remember the athlete...

The tragic death of *Kobe Bryant* cast a shadow over the Grammy Awards last night (January 26th).

The basketball legend died in a helicopter crash, with the shocking news causing international headlines.

The Grammy Awards takes place in Los Angeles venue the Staples Center - a place where Kobe broke so many records with the LA Lakers.

His death was reflected in the show itself, with host *Alicia Keys *paying an emotional tribute to the sporting icon during her opening monologue.

The singer then joined with Boyz II Men for a musical salute to Kobe's life and achievements:

News of Kobe's passing sparked a wave of tributes from those in attendance:



I'm so sad and stunned right now. In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle. Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe

— John Legend (@johnlegend) January 26, 2020



So honored to win Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. I’d like to dedicate both to Kobe and his beautiful daughter. Sending my thoughts and prayers to his family and friends during this difficult time. #RIPKobe @LilNasX #OTR pic.twitter.com/mUgQU2pPPY

— Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) January 27, 2020

Credit: Billboard Events
News video: Conor McGregor:

Conor McGregor: "Kobe Bryant's Power Has Transcended" | Grammys 2020 01:23

 On the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Conor McGregor discussed the loss of Kobe Bryant.

Music Stars At Grammys Honor Kobe Bryant In 'The House He Built' [Video]Music Stars At Grammys Honor Kobe Bryant In 'The House He Built'

At Staples Center, the atmosphere at the Grammy Awards was subdued, tempered by the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others in a fatal helicopter crash on Sunday. Betty Yu..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:54Published

Billie Eilish takes a clean sweep of the Big Four at the Grammys [Video]Billie Eilish takes a clean sweep of the Big Four at the Grammys

Billie Eilish has swept all four major categories at the 62nd Grammy Awards on a night overshadowed by the death of basketball great Kobe Bryant.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:30Published


'I cannot believe this is real': Chrissy Teigen, Meek Mill, more celebrities react to reports of Kobe Bryant's death

Just hours before the Grammy Awards, news broke that Kobe Bryant had died in a helicopter crash. Celebrities took to social media to share reactions.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •azcentral.comSBS

Lil Nas X Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant During 'Old Town Road' Grammys Performance

Lil Nas X pays tribute to Kobe Bryant during his performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 26) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Just Jared Also reported by •CBS Sports

Ellylion48

Nina_48 RT @jeffphowe: ‘It was hard to focus out there’: News of Kobe Bryant’s death casts pall over Pro Bowl https://t.co/i9I23kfNlX 54 minutes ago

meg_youngblood

youngblood RT @ClashMagazine: Kobe Bryant's death casts a shadow over the #GRAMMYAwards2020 - Alicia Keys, Lizzo (and many more) salute the passing of… 1 hour ago

ClashMagazine

CLASH Kobe Bryant's death casts a shadow over the #GRAMMYAwards2020 - Alicia Keys, Lizzo (and many more) salute the passi… https://t.co/hXzAZyYDCW 1 hour ago

Song1964

Renee Dawson RT @indystar: Insider: Death of Kobe Bryant casts a pall over Pacers' road finale in Portland https://t.co/tNRvFLNMx4 https://t.co/6ovOfv37… 5 hours ago

indystar

IndyStar Insider: Death of Kobe Bryant casts a pall over Pacers' road finale in Portland https://t.co/tNRvFLNMx4 https://t.co/6ovOfv37LW 5 hours ago

indystar

IndyStar Insider: Death of Kobe Bryant casts a pall over Pacers' road finale in Portland https://t.co/NmimCwp4om https://t.co/6xmbFgAGSE 6 hours ago

nbariver

NBA River Insider: Death of Kobe Bryant casts a pall over Pacers' road finale in Portland. https://t.co/susxL4Xq1u 6 hours ago

IndyStarSports

IndyStar Sports The #Pacers played, but it wasn't with as much joy. https://t.co/UNfkJmLqPp 6 hours ago

