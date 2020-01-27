Kobe Bryant's Death Casts A Shadow Of The Grammy Awards 2020

Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The ceremony pauses to remember the athlete...



The tragic death of *Kobe Bryant* cast a shadow over the Grammy Awards last night (January 26th).



The Grammy Awards takes place in Los Angeles venue the Staples Center - a place where Kobe broke so many records with the LA Lakers.



His death was reflected in the show itself, with host *Alicia Keys *paying an emotional tribute to the sporting icon during her opening monologue.



The singer then joined with Boyz II Men for a musical salute to Kobe's life and achievements:



News of Kobe's passing sparked a wave of tributes from those in attendance:







I'm so sad and stunned right now. In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle. Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe



— John Legend (@johnlegend) January 26, 2020







So honored to win Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. I’d like to dedicate both to Kobe and his beautiful daughter. Sending my thoughts and prayers to his family and friends during this difficult time. #RIPKobe @LilNasX #OTR pic.twitter.com/mUgQU2pPPY



— Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) January 27, 2020



