Tyler, The Creator Win Grammy, His Reaction Is Priceless

*Tyler, The Creator* won Best Rap Album at the Grammy Awards last night (January 26th).



The Odd Future affiliate had never previously won a Grammy, despite being nominated for solo album 'Flower Boy' and his involvement with Frank Ocean's 'channel ORANGE'.



Finally scooping the trophy, Tyler accepted Best Rap Album by inviting his mother Jasper Dolphin onstage.



He said simply: “You did a great job raising this guy...”



It was a big night for Tyler, who also gave a phenomenal performance of 'EARFQUAKE' and 'NEW MAGIC WAND'.



Following this, Tyler, The Creator spoke in the press room about the discussion over the nature of the Grammy awards. The American artist said:



“I’m half and half on it. On one side I’m very grateful that what I made can be acknowledged in a world like this. But also—it sucks that whenever we—and I mean guys that look up to me—do anything that’s genre-bending or anything—they put it in a rap or urban category.”



He also said: "I don't like that urban word — it's just a politically correct way to say the n-word to me."



I FAVORITED THIS 9 YEARS AGO JUST FOR THE MOMENT TO TELL YOU I GOT ONE. YES IM PETTY AS FUCK, GOOD DAY MARK. https://t.co/WfU85JeHEj



— Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) January 27, 2020



