Tyler, The Creator Win Grammy, His Reaction Is Priceless

Clash Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Tyler, The Creator Win Grammy, His Reaction Is PricelessPlus, he thanks his mother...

*Tyler, The Creator* won Best Rap Album at the Grammy Awards last night (January 26th).

The Odd Future affiliate had never previously won a Grammy, despite being nominated for solo album 'Flower Boy' and his involvement with Frank Ocean's 'channel ORANGE'.

Finally scooping the trophy, Tyler accepted Best Rap Album by inviting his mother Jasper Dolphin onstage.

He said simply: “You did a great job raising this guy...”

It was a big night for Tyler, who also gave a phenomenal performance of 'EARFQUAKE' and 'NEW MAGIC WAND'.

Following this, Tyler, The Creator spoke in the press room about the discussion over the nature of the Grammy awards. The American artist said:

“I’m half and half on it. On one side I’m very grateful that what I made can be acknowledged in a world like this. But also—it sucks that whenever we—and I mean guys that look up to me—do anything that’s genre-bending or anything—they put it in a rap or urban category.”

He also said: "I don't like that urban word — it's just a politically correct way to say the n-word to me."

Finally, Tyler decided not to let sleeping dogs lie on social media...



I FAVORITED THIS 9 YEARS AGO JUST FOR THE MOMENT TO TELL YOU I GOT ONE. YES IM PETTY AS FUCK, GOOD DAY MARK. https://t.co/WfU85JeHEj

— Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) January 27, 2020

News video: Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' Wins Best Rap Album at 2020 Grammy Awards

Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' Wins Best Rap Album at 2020 Grammy Awards 01:12

 Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' Wins Best Rap Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards His mother joined him on stage for the big moment. It is the 28-year-old rapper's first Grammy Award. In his speech, Tyler also thanked Pharrell, whom he has cited as one of his major influences in music. Tyler, the...

