Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Testimony in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial enters second week

Reuters India Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein's rape trial is expected to continue on Monday, following last week's testimony by actress Annabella Sciorra that the former Hollywood mogul violently raped her in her Manhattan apartment in the early 1990s.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Actress Rosie Perez backs up Sciorra account in Weinstein rape trial

Actress Rosie Perez backs up Sciorra account in Weinstein rape trial 01:40

 Actress Rosie Perez took the stand in the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein on Friday to bolster the account of friend and fellow actress Annabella Sciorra, who said she was raped by the former Hollywood producer in the early 1990s. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Weinstein: Rosie Perez Backs Up Sciorra Account [Video]Weinstein: Rosie Perez Backs Up Sciorra Account

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Actress Rosie Perez took the stand in the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein on Friday to bolster the account of friend and fellow actress Annabella Sciorra, who said she was raped by..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published

Rosie Perez Testifies In Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial [Video]Rosie Perez Testifies In Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial

Brooklyn native and actress Rosie Perez stepped into a Manhattan courtroom Friday to testify against former movie producer Harvey Weinstein; CBS2's Charlie Cooper reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rosie Perez Might Testify in Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial to Support Annabella Sciorra's Claims

The 'Birds of Prey' actress is among the potential witnesses in the rape trial against the disgraced movie mogul following her friend Sciorra's testimony.
AceShowbiz

Why didn't accusers abandon Weinstein? Expert to weigh in

A forensic psychiatrist is due to testify Friday at ex-Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's rape trial. One of the prosecutors says it's hoped the testimony...
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

greeenorg

greeen Testimony in Harvey Weinstein's Rape Trial Enters Second Week - https://t.co/xB1VzPP2Sb 2 minutes ago

hpjohn1

John H RT @LANow: Harvey Weinstein trial: Mimi Haleyi expected to testify about alleged 2006 rape at N.Y. apartment https://t.co/jhhYSlGKeN 5 minutes ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk Testimony in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial enters second week https://t.co/MgJ9NH4swu 6 minutes ago

JamesQueallyLAT

James Queally Today at the Harvey Weinstein trial: Mimi Haleyi is expected to testify about her alleged 2006 rape at Weinstein’s… https://t.co/A6l8NC5PFC 12 minutes ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Testimony in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial enters second week https://t.co/8Cn1Tgk7Zm 14 minutes ago

LANow

L.A. Times: L.A. Now Harvey Weinstein trial: Mimi Haleyi expected to testify about alleged 2006 rape at N.Y. apartment https://t.co/jhhYSlGKeN 18 minutes ago

RTGBreaking

RTGNews Testimony in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial enters second week #US | #RTGNews 29 minutes ago

Gander_News_d2

Latest Cinema News Testimony in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial enters second week https://t.co/EDkGrXDO6x via @circleboom 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.