Testimony in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial enters second week

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: Reuters Studio - Published Actress Rosie Perez backs up Sciorra account in Weinstein rape trial 01:40 Actress Rosie Perez took the stand in the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein on Friday to bolster the account of friend and fellow actress Annabella Sciorra, who said she was raped by the former Hollywood producer in the early 1990s. Lisa Bernhard has more.