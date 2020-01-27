Watch: Tyler, The Creator Compares Deaths Of Nipsey Hussle + Kobe Bryant As Huge Losses For Los Angeles Community
Monday, 27 January 2020 () Odd Future leader Tyler, the Creator knows how much pain the world is going through right night notably in the Los Angeles area. The hip-hop veteran has reflected on NBA icon Kobe Bryant‘s passing and the recent loss of hip-hop legend Nipsey Hussle. Watch and comment below!
