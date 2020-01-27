Global  

Watch: Tyler, The Creator Compares Deaths Of Nipsey Hussle + Kobe Bryant As Huge Losses For Los Angeles Community

Monday, 27 January 2020
Watch: Tyler, The Creator Compares Deaths Of Nipsey Hussle + Kobe Bryant As Huge Losses For Los Angeles CommunityOdd Future leader Tyler, the Creator knows how much pain the world is going through right night notably in the Los Angeles area. The hip-hop veteran has reflected on NBA icon Kobe Bryant‘s passing and the recent loss of hip-hop legend Nipsey Hussle. Watch and comment below!

The post Watch: Tyler, The Creator Compares Deaths Of Nipsey Hussle + Kobe Bryant As Huge Losses For Los Angeles Community appeared first on .
