Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Odd Future leader Tyler, the Creator knows how much pain the world is going through right night notably in the Los Angeles area. The hip-hop veteran has reflected on NBA icon Kobe Bryant‘s passing and the recent loss of hip-hop legend Nipsey Hussle. Watch and comment below!



The post Watch: Tyler, The Creator Compares Deaths Of Nipsey Hussle + Kobe Bryant As Huge Losses For Los Angeles Community appeared first on . Odd Future leader Tyler, the Creator knows how much pain the world is going through right night notably in the Los Angeles area. The hip-hop veteran has reflected on NBA icon Kobe Bryant‘s passing and the recent loss of hip-hop legend Nipsey Hussle. Watch and comment below!The post Watch: Tyler, The Creator Compares Deaths Of Nipsey Hussle + Kobe Bryant As Huge Losses For Los Angeles Community appeared first on . 👓 View full article

