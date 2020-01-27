Bell Bottom: After Bachchan Pandey, Akshay Kumar announces a new release date of this drama too!
Monday, 27 January 2020 () It has been quite an unexpected day for Akshay Kumar. First, he took to his Twitter account to share the new release date and the new poster of his comedy, Bachchan Pandey, which was earlier slated to release on Christmas 2020. However, Aamir Khan, who also has his film Laal Singh Chaddha coming up on the same day, requested...
Superstar Aamir Khan's "Lal Singh Chaddha" has secured a solo release this Christmas, and all credit goes to none other than Akshay Kumar.
#AamirKhan #AamirLalSinghChaddha #Akshay #AkshayBachchanPandey