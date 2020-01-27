Global  

Bell Bottom: After Bachchan Pandey, Akshay Kumar announces a new release date of this drama too!

Mid-Day Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
It has been quite an unexpected day for Akshay Kumar. First, he took to his Twitter account to share the new release date and the new poster of his comedy, Bachchan Pandey, which was earlier slated to release on Christmas 2020. However, Aamir Khan, who also has his film Laal Singh Chaddha coming up on the same day, requested...
News video: Akshay Kumar postpones 'Bachchan Pandey' release for Aamir Khan

Akshay Kumar postpones 'Bachchan Pandey' release for Aamir Khan 01:11

 Superstar Aamir Khan's "Lal Singh Chaddha" has secured a solo release this Christmas, and all credit goes to none other than Akshay Kumar. #AamirKhan #AamirLalSinghChaddha #Akshay #AkshayBachchanPandey

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Chehre' gets new release date [Video]Amitabh Bachchan's 'Chehre' gets new release date

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's mystery thriller "Chehre", which was scheduled to release on April 24, will now open on July 17.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:49Published

BTS Drops New Single 'Black Swan' [Video]BTS Drops New Single 'Black Swan'

BTS Drops New Single 'Black Swan' The K-Pop superstars previously announced that they will be releasing their next album on Feb. 21. They've given fans a taste of what's to come with the new song...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published


Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchan Pandey has a new look and a new release date, find out

Sajid Nadiadwala's Bachchan Pandey starring Akshay Kumar was announced back in July 2019 and was slated to release Christmas 2020. The movie will now release on...
Mid-Day

Akshay Kumar reveals new release date of 'Bachchan Pandey'

New Delhi [India], Jan 27 (ANI): After Aamir Khan thanked Akshay Kumar for shifting the release date of his film 'Bachchan Pandey', the latter responded by...
Sify


Koimoi

Koimoi.com After #BachchanPandey, #AkshayKumar Now Postpones #BellBottom Too, Here’s Why @akshaykumar @poojafilms… https://t.co/Cz12fk1Mgn 8 seconds ago

mid_day

mid-day #BellBottom: After #BachchanPandey, #AkshayKumar Announces A New Release Date Of This Drama Too! @akshaykumar… https://t.co/R8R1dlQw8u 41 minutes ago

