Panga box office: The Kangana Ranaut-starrer earns Rs 14.91 crore over the weekend

Mid-Day Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's sports drama Panga starring Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta and others has grossed Rs 14.91 crore over the weekend. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter and wrote, "#Panga fares below expectations, despite the glowing word of mouth... Biz escalated on Day 2, but...
News video: Panga | Movie Review | Kangana | Jassie | Richa | Dir: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Panga | Movie Review | Kangana | Jassie | Richa | Dir: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari 04:13

 Kangana Ranaut’s Panga is a slice of life sports drama that has set out to realize the dream of a mother and wife who wants to get back on the Kabadi field and find her place on the national hockey time.

SD3D BO: Mints Rs.39 crore in its 1st weekend

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor reunited on the big screen for 'Street Dancer 3D'. Helmed by Remo D'Souza, the film also stars Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva in...
IndiaTimes

1st weekend: Street Dancer 3D mints Rs 39 crore

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor reunited on the big screen for 'Street Dancer 3D'. Helmed by Remo D'Souza, the film also stars Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva in...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •SifyIndian Express

