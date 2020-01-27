Panga box office: The Kangana Ranaut-starrer earns Rs 14.91 crore over the weekend
Monday, 27 January 2020 () Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's sports drama Panga starring Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta and others has grossed Rs 14.91 crore over the weekend. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter and wrote, "#Panga fares below expectations, despite the glowing word of mouth... Biz escalated on Day 2, but...
Kangana Ranaut’s Panga is a slice of life sports drama that has set out to realize the dream of a mother and wife who wants to get back on the Kabadi field and find her place on the national hockey time.
Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor reunited on the big screen for 'Street Dancer 3D'. Helmed by Remo D'Souza, the film also stars Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva in... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Sify •Indian Express
You Might Like
Tweets about this
jobgujnews Panga box office collection Day 3: Kangana Ranaut film earns Rs 14.91 crore https://t.co/H2mkL39IML https://t.co/my709T9Ga2 49 minutes ago
Weekly Voice ‘Street Dancer 3D’ beats Kangana’s ‘Panga’ on day 1 at box-office: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoors dance flick “S… https://t.co/Ce1kdAfINq 2 hours ago
News18.com The Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Street Dancer 3D' enjoyed a much bigger opening weekend at the domestic b… https://t.co/qRDNeSRNyR 3 hours ago