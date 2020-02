Bobby Deol is arguably one of the most good-looking actors we have in Bollywood. The actor is celebrating his 51st birthday today but he doesn't look beyond every '30s. But unlike most of the other Bollywood celebrities, the actor chose to bring in the occasion with his elder son, Aryaman. Taking to his Instagram account, the ...



Recent related videos from verified sources Ashley Graham shares first photo of baby son Ashley Graham has taken to social media to share the first photo of her baby son. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:35Published 1 day ago Kate Hudson pays tribute to son on his 16th birthday Kate Hudson has paid tribute to her son Ryder on his 16th birthday, admitting the first 16 years have flown by. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:06Published on January 8, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Actor Bobby Deol shares adorable picture with son on his birthday New Delhi [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Actor Bobby Deol turned 51 on Monday. He shared an adorable selfie with son Aryaman Deol as he was in a happy and content mood...

Sify 1 week ago



Shweta shares cute throwback of Abhishek The versatile actor Abhishek Bachchan has turned a year older today. Since last night, fans have filled the social media pages with the sweet birthday wishes for...

IndiaTimes 16 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this