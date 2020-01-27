The second trailer of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara is out now!

Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

The makers of Shikara have just released the second trailer of the film. The trailer depicts the conditions in 1989 when Kashmiri Pandits had to leave Kashmir. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film is all set to hit theatres on February 7, 2020.



-Watch the second trailer of Shikara below:-



Shikara is based on the untold... 👓 View full article

