Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

We had waited for a year to catch the first glimpse of Ekta Kapoor's son, Ravie Kapoor and finally, on the occasion of his first birthday, which was celebrated on January 26, Ekta made sure the audience gets to see the first look of her son. Ekta posted a super cute video on her social media with the pictures of her friends and... 👓 View full article