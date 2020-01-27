Global  

Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchan Pandey has a new look and a new release date, find out

Monday, 27 January 2020
Sajid Nadiadwala's Bachchan Pandey starring Akshay Kumar was announced back in July 2019 and was slated to release Christmas 2020. The movie will now release on the 22nd of January 2021. *The film was earlier supposed to clash with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha*, but in a goodwill gesture, Akshay and Sajid pushed their movie to...
News video: Akshay Kumar postpones 'Bachchan Pandey' release for Aamir Khan

Akshay Kumar postpones 'Bachchan Pandey' release for Aamir Khan 01:11

 Superstar Aamir Khan's "Lal Singh Chaddha" has secured a solo release this Christmas, and all credit goes to none other than Akshay Kumar. #AamirKhan #AamirLalSinghChaddha #Akshay #AkshayBachchanPandey



Bell Bottom: After Bachchan Pandey, Akshay Kumar announces a new release date of this drama too!

It has been quite an unexpected day for Akshay Kumar. First, he took to his Twitter account to share the new release date and the new poster of his comedy,...


Aamir Khan thanks Akshay Kumar for shifting release of 'Bachchan Pandey'

New Delhi [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan expressed gratitude towards Akshay Kumar and Sajid Nadiadwala on Monday for shifting the release...


