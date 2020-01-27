Global  

Grammys Awards 2020: Ariana Grande turns Grammys stage into a slumber party

Mid-Day Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Grammys Awards 2020: Ariana Grande turns Grammys stage into a slumber partyPop star Ariana Grande transformed the Grammys stage into a bedroom and slumber party. Grande, who arrived at the ceremony in Sunday in a voluminous grey tulle dress, made numerous costume changes throughout the evening, reports variety.com. Joined by an orchestra and a team of dancers wearing silky robes, the singer sang her...
News video: Ariana Grande Performs Medley of Hits at 2020 Grammy Awards | Billboard News

Ariana Grande Performs Medley of Hits at 2020 Grammy Awards | Billboard News 01:09

 Ariana Grande brought some of our favorite things to the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

Ariana Grande turns Grammys stage into a slumber party

Los Angeles, Jan 27 (IANS) Pop star Ariana Grande transformed the Grammys stage into a bedroom and slumber party.
Ariana Grande Throws a 'Thank U, Next' Pajama Party For 2020 Grammy Awards Performance

Ariana Grande has spent the last two years preaching the empowering gospel of Thank U, Next, so it's only fitting that she took the stage at...
