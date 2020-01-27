Grammys Awards 2020: Ariana Grande turns Grammys stage into a slumber party
Monday, 27 January 2020 () Pop star Ariana Grande transformed the Grammys stage into a bedroom and slumber party. Grande, who arrived at the ceremony in Sunday in a voluminous grey tulle dress, made numerous costume changes throughout the evening, reports variety.com. Joined by an orchestra and a team of dancers wearing silky robes, the singer sang her...
Ariana Grande has spent the last two years preaching the empowering gospel of Thank U, Next, so it's only fitting that she took the stage at... Billboard.com Also reported by •Just Jared •Sify •E! Online •Just Jared Jr •Hindu
