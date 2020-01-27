Congratulations pour in for Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor on getting Padma Shri
Monday, 27 January 2020 () Filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Kangana Ranaut, and TV producer Ekta Kapoor on Sunday received heartwarming wishes after they were conferred with Padma Shri, one the highest civilian awards of India. Humbled and elated, Karan Johar thanked his fans and also remembered his late father on the occasion and shared a short note on...
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, filmmaker Karan Johar and producer Ekta Kapoor have been honoured with the Padma Shri for their contribution in the field of performing arts. The Padma awards were announced by Government of India on the eve of Republic Day on Saturday.
#Kangana #KanganaPanga #...
It was a day to remember for many Bollywood celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Adnan Sami and Ekta Kapoor who were recently conferred with Padma Shri... IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNA •Bollywood Life