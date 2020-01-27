Disha Patani on 'Radhe': Never imagined I'd work with Salman Khan again

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Bollywood actress Disha Patani is gearing up for the upcoming "Malang", and is excited to be teaming up with superstar Salman Khan again in "Radhe" later this year. Disha first worked with Salman in "Bharat" last year.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Salman Khan wishes for 'fit India' on 71st Republic Day Superstar Salman Khan on Sunday wished countrymen a "Happy Republic Day" in a quite different manner. He posted a video of him biking on the roads of Mumbai, urging everyone to stay fit and healthy... Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:20Published 1 day ago Learning water sports for Malang was risky Disha Patani Learning water sports for Malang was risky Disha Patani Credit: ANI Duration: 01:29Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Disha Patani reveals why she chose to work in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' In a recent interview, Disha opened up about Radhe and revealed why she chose to do the film which will mark her second collaboration with Salman after Bharat

DNA 3 days ago



Disha Patani: Signed Radhe for story and my character Disha Patani is set to star opposite Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and the actor says she is looking forward to the project which marks their...

Mid-Day 3 days ago





Tweets about this