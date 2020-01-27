Global  

Disha Patani on 'Radhe': Never imagined I'd work with Salman Khan again

Sify Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Bollywood actress Disha Patani is gearing up for the upcoming "Malang", and is excited to be teaming up with superstar Salman Khan again in "Radhe" later this year. Disha first worked with Salman in "Bharat" last year.
