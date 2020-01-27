Global  

Publishing Date and Other Details Revealed for John Bolton’s New Book The Room Where it Happened

Mediaite Monday, 27 January 2020
New details are emerging about John Bolton’s potentially bombshell account of his time as national security for President Donald Trump titled The Room Where it Happened. The New York Times reported Sunday that Bolton will claim in the upcoming book that the president wanted to withhold military aid from Ukraine until officials in the country announced investigations into Joe […]
