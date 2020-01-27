Global  

Trump Denies Bolton Book Report: ‘I NEVER Told John Bolton’ That Aid to Ukraine’ Was Tied to Biden Investigation

Mediaite Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
President Donald Trump pushed back on reports that his former national security adviser John Bolton will claim in an upcoming book that the president wanted to withhold military aid from Ukraine until officials in the country announced investigations into Joe Biden and his family, the New York Times reported Sunday. The stunning revelation comes as Trump battles an impeachment trial […]
News video: Trump Denies Claims Reportedly Made In Bolton's Upcoming Book

Trump Denies Claims Reportedly Made In Bolton's Upcoming Book 01:14

 The report prompted Democratic lawmakers to renew their calls for John Bolton to testify in the ongoing Senate impeachment trial.

Recent related news from verified sources

Bolton book's bombshell: Trump linked Ukraine aid to the quid pro quo

If they ask, what he'll tell If Senate Republicans and Donald Trump's lawyers still want to resist the Democrats' demand to bring in John Bolton as a witness in...
Newsday

Democrats Pressure For Bolton To Testify In Trump Impeachment After New Report

House impeachment managers press the Senate to call the former national security adviser to testify, after a New York Times report said Trump tied Ukraine aid to...
NPR

