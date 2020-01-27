Watch: Roc-A-Fella Co-Founder Biggs Burke, Timbaland + More Share Disturbing MSNBC Broadcast Of Reporter Using N-Word In Kobe Bryant Death Report – “This Is Crazy!”
Monday, 27 January 2020 () Former Roc-A-Fella Records co-owner Kareem “Biggs” Burke is sparking extra emotion across social media. The hip-hop executive has shared footage of an MSNBC reporter appearing to use the N-word while covering NBA icon Kobe Bryant‘s death. Watch and comment below!
