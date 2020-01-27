Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kobe Bryant Kids: Did Kobe Have A Son?

Earn The Necklace Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The basketball community is mourning the tragic death of Kobe Bryant on January 26. Bryant’s daughter, Gianna was among the nine people killed in the horrific helicopter crash. Kobe’s wife, Vanessa Laine Bryant and their three remaining daughters survive them. Kobe has often expressed his adoration for his four princesses. Yet fans would often hope […]

The post Kobe Bryant Kids: Did Kobe Have A Son? appeared first on Earn The Necklace.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter among dead in helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter among dead in helicopter crash 01:53

 NBA great Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter among nine dead in helicopter crash

Recent related videos from verified sources

Stars Tweet Reactions to Kobe Bryant Passing on Billboard’s Grammy Pre-Show [Video]Stars Tweet Reactions to Kobe Bryant Passing on Billboard’s Grammy Pre-Show

John Legend, Ciara and Pharrell Williams share their shock and disbelief over the passing of Kobe Bryant.

Credit: Billboard Events     Duration: 01:22Published

Kobe Bryant dead at 41 [Video]Kobe Bryant dead at 41

Kobe Bryant and his daughter were killed Sunday morning in a helicopter crash. He is being remembered around the world and right here in Las Vegas.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 10:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

BREAKING: NBA Icon Kobe Bryant Killed In California Helicopter Crash

BREAKING: NBA Icon Kobe Bryant Killed In California Helicopter CrashThe entire world is in shock right now. Former Los Angeles Lakers superstar and NBA icon Kobe Bryant has reportedly died. Big Facts: According to reports, the...
SOHH Also reported by •Seattle TimesJust JaredSoccerNews.comUSATODAY.com

Kobe Bryant dies at 41: Philadelphia reacts to native son’s tragic death

Kobe Bryant’s shocking death in a helicopter crash in suburban Los Angeles Sunday led to an outpouring of anguish and disbelief in his hometown of...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_naijasfinestt

jasmine. RT @delaneypv15: Kobe Bryant was a literal super hero to black kids everywhere. This is so sad. 16 seconds ago

hans_dolli

dolli kobe bryant made the world a better place, he inspired lots pf kids to pursue their dreams no matter what the circu… https://t.co/AexSasi0a8 25 seconds ago

LaurelPfahler

Laurel Pfahler RT @TheAthletic: "He was everything to a lot of kids, and I was one of them." NBA players and coaches react to Kobe Bryant's tragic death.… 29 seconds ago

Lucifkhun

Pikapool @trnrtips RIP Kobe & Gianna. Kobe Bryant was one of the basketball players I grew up knowing how good he played for… https://t.co/JMF5M7LbIm 35 seconds ago

Ezhilar89805320

Ezhil arasu RT @akshaykumar: Speechless,the world has lost a Legendary Athlete,R.I.P The #BlackMamba of Basketball, Kobe Bryant & his daughter,Gianna.… 44 seconds ago

kyliebreon

kbf.👑 One of my kids just called Kobe Bryant “Lebron’s teammate” 1 minute ago

shannok

Kelly Shannon RT @TankSchottle: Dear Vanessa Bryant As a Special Olympics Athletes I wanna to send my love letter to you to tell you am very sorry of… 1 minute ago

AnitaKiddu

Anita K. Muhanguzi RT @villamorcamila_: I'll tell my future kids that KOBE BRYANT is the best basketball player ⛹🏻‍♂️🏀🏆 #RIPMamba https://t.co/1W18G1LjZh 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.