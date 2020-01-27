Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Vanessa Bryant Wiki: Facts About Kobe Bryant’s Wife After His and Daughter’s Tragic Death

Earn The Necklace Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
NBA legend, Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna were among nine people tragically killed in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020. Bryant was not only the Black Mamba of the court, but also a beloved husband to Vanessa Bryant and a doting father to their children, including Gianna. Rumors that Vanessa and her other […]

The post Vanessa Bryant Wiki: Facts About Kobe Bryant’s Wife After His and Daughter’s Tragic Death appeared first on Earn The Necklace.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash 01:07

 Basketball star Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in California, alongside his 13-year-old daughter.

Recent related videos from verified sources

BETTY YU AT GRAMMYS: Music Industry Greats Mourn The Death Of NBA Great Kobe Bryant [Video]BETTY YU AT GRAMMYS: Music Industry Greats Mourn The Death Of NBA Great Kobe Bryant

Music Industry Greats Mourn The Death Of NBA Great Kobe Bryant

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:44Published

Remembering Kobe Bryant [Video]Remembering Kobe Bryant

NBA Legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash, and people all over the world are mourning his death.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kobe Bryant Kids: Did Kobe Have A Son?

The basketball community is mourning the tragic death of Kobe Bryant on January 26. Bryant’s daughter, Gianna was among the nine people killed in the horrific...
Earn The Necklace Also reported by •bizjournalsClashE! Online

FOX Sports NBA analyst Ric Bucher discusses Kobe Bryant’s impact on the NBA

FOX Sports NBA analyst Ric Bucher discusses Kobe Bryant’s impact on the NBAAfter the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, FOX Sports NBA analyst Ric Bucher joins Rob Stone to share his favorite memory of interviewing...
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

camille80445923

camille Vanessa Laine Bryant Wiki: 5 Facts To Know About Kobe Bryant's Wife https://t.co/1lmczF9X6q 12 minutes ago

QPatriot06

Wake Up America “In the eye of the Storm” https://t.co/PsZWhRUgfN 14 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.