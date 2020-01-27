Global  

Read the Kobe Bryant-Related Tweets That Led Washington Post to Suspend Reporter Felicia Sonmez

Mediaite Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Washington Post national political reporter *Felicia Sonmez* was suspended by the paper over the weekend over the tweets she sent out after the news broke of *Kobe Bryant's* death.
News video: Washington Post Reporter Suspended After Kobe Bryant Tweets

Washington Post Reporter Suspended After Kobe Bryant Tweets 00:30

 A Washington Post reporter has been suspended over controversial tweets.

Washington Post Suspends a Reporter After Her Tweets on Kobe Bryant

While social media praised the N.B.A. star after his death, Felicia Sonmez posted a link to an article on the allegations of sexual assault made against him in...
NYTimes.com

'Terrible person': Reporter suspended for Kobe Bryant tweet

A Washington Post journalist has been suspended by the newspaper after she tweeted a link to a years-old story about the Kobe Bryant rape case just hours after...
New Zealand Herald


