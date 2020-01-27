Global  

Kobe Bryant remembered by Lakers fan Jack Nicholson: ‘There’s a big hole in the wall’

FOXNews.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Los Angeles Lakers superfan Jack Nicholson did a rare TV interview to talk about the death of famed NBA star Kobe Bryant. 
News video: Jack Nicholson mourns Kobe Bryant

Jack Nicholson mourns Kobe Bryant 01:22

 LA Lakers fan Jack Nicholson has paid tribute to late basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kanye West Mourns Loss Of Kobe Bryant With Midnight Sunday Service [Video]Kanye West Mourns Loss Of Kobe Bryant With Midnight Sunday Service

Kanye West paid tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter during a midnight Sunday Service in Burbank, California. Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash...

NTSB At Site, Investigating Crash That Killed Kobe & 8 Others [Video]NTSB At Site, Investigating Crash That Killed Kobe & 8 Others

NTSB At Site, Investigating Crash That Killed Kobe & 8 Others

Recent related news from verified sources

Lakers Super Fan Jack Nicholson Mourns Kobe Bryant

Lakers super fan Jack Nicholson, who has been often seen sitting court side at Los Angeles Lakers games, is morning the loss of Lakers great Kobe Bryant. Kobe...
Just Jared

BREAKING: NBA Icon Kobe Bryant Killed In California Helicopter Crash

BREAKING: NBA Icon Kobe Bryant Killed In California Helicopter CrashThe entire world is in shock right now. Former Los Angeles Lakers superstar and NBA icon Kobe Bryant has reportedly died. Big Facts: According to reports, the...
SOHH Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS SportsCBS NewsE! OnlineIndependent

Tweets about this

tchrben

Ben Anderson @Chris_Broussard Sad....Yes! Kobe Bryant was probably one of the Top 10 of All-Time. You don’t retire #8 and #24 in… https://t.co/nPDcgjSvHU 9 minutes ago

oldboy510

thestarofmorning RT @latimes: “In retirement, Bryant’s focus when it came to basketball was on Gianna," writes columnist @ArashMarkazi. "He didn’t worry how… 9 minutes ago

victorres345

victor a torres RT @CNN: Earvin "Magic" Johnson remembered his fellow Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in a series of tweets: "We love you forever. #8 and #24" ht… 10 minutes ago

realnewspro

The Real News pro! 'Heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built': Lakers legend remembered at Grammys 106356143 27 minutes ago

CSConnorMVP

CSConnor RT @TheCrossover: New Open Floor podcast: @BenGolliver and @MichaelVPina react to the tragic deaths of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryan… 28 minutes ago

Skush96

🤮 RT @CristinaKTVU: Kobe Bryant is being remembered this morning in San Francisco as the @ChaseCenter is lit up in Lakers colors. #KobeBryant… 30 minutes ago

cosmicmystic80

Justin Kratos Vorhes RT @SBCUSDPOLICE: It is with great sadness that we join the nation as they mourn the death of legendary @Lakers great Kobe Bryant as he wil… 33 minutes ago

TheCrossover

The Crossover New Open Floor podcast: @BenGolliver and @MichaelVPina react to the tragic deaths of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe… https://t.co/TpX50xssYN 43 minutes ago

