Kobe Bryant remembered by Lakers fan Jack Nicholson: ‘There’s a big hole in the wall’

Ben Anderson @Chris_Broussard Sad....Yes! Kobe Bryant was probably one of the Top 10 of All-Time. You don’t retire #8 and #24 in… https://t.co/nPDcgjSvHU 9 minutes ago

thestarofmorning RT @latimes: “In retirement, Bryant’s focus when it came to basketball was on Gianna," writes columnist @ArashMarkazi. "He didn’t worry how… 9 minutes ago

victor a torres RT @CNN: Earvin "Magic" Johnson remembered his fellow Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in a series of tweets: "We love you forever. #8 and #24" ht… 10 minutes ago

The Real News pro! 'Heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built': Lakers legend remembered at Grammys 106356143 27 minutes ago

CSConnor RT @TheCrossover: New Open Floor podcast: @BenGolliver and @MichaelVPina react to the tragic deaths of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryan… 28 minutes ago

🤮 RT @CristinaKTVU: Kobe Bryant is being remembered this morning in San Francisco as the @ChaseCenter is lit up in Lakers colors. #KobeBryant… 30 minutes ago

Justin Kratos Vorhes RT @SBCUSDPOLICE: It is with great sadness that we join the nation as they mourn the death of legendary @Lakers great Kobe Bryant as he wil… 33 minutes ago