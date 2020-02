Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Olivia Munn was working with Kobe Bryant before his death, and she’s speaking out in a poignant statement and revealing she and the basketball legend were working to help kids be less afraid of death. “Kobe. You were such a wonderful friend. Always positive and thoughtful and supportive and reliable and so, so bright. One [...] 👓 View full article