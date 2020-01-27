Global  

Fans can’t wait for Deepika's 'The Intern'

IndiaTimes Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has announced her next production venture – a remake of the 2015 Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro starrer, ‘The Intern’. Joining the actress in this Hollywood remake will be veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.
Deepika Padukone, Rishi Kapoor to star in Indian adaptation of 'The Intern'

New Delhi [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor have been roped in for the Indian adaptation of Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro starrer 2015...
Rishi Kapoor turns 'The Intern' for Deepika Padukone

Rishi Kapoor is excited to begin 'The Intern' along with Deepika Padukone, who is not only acting in the remake of Robert De Niro-Anna Hathway film but also...
