Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Brian Kilmeade Bemoans ‘Devastating Timing’ for John Bolton’s Book Manuscript to Come Out Before Witness Vote

Mediaite Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Fox News host *Brian Kilmeade* seemed concerned that *John Bolton's* upcoming book claims will cause an extension for President *Donald Trump's* Senate impeachment trial.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Democrats demand Bolton testify as impeachment trial resumes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The stakes over witness testimony at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial are rising now that a draft of a book from former national...
Seattle Times

Bombshell book: What we know about John Bolton's allegations about Trump and Ukraine

Former national security adviser John Bolton reportedly claims in his book that Trump directly tied military aid to Ukraine to investigations.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

POTUS45stinks

Andrew Mark RT @DeanObeidallah: Even Fox News gets it: Fox and friends Brian Kilmeade Bemoans 'Devastating Timing' for John Bolton's Book Manuscript to… 11 minutes ago

Mygypsytoes

Debbie RT @Mediaite: Brian Kilmeade Bemoans 'Devastating Timing' for John Bolton's Book Manuscript to Come Out Before Witness Vote https://t.co/YN… 35 minutes ago

DennisKoch10

Dennis Koch 🖖 Brian Kilmeade Bemoans ‘Devastating Timing’ for John Bolton’s Book Manuscript to Come Out Before Witness Vote #USA… https://t.co/dFdzCFIlkp 42 minutes ago

New_Narrative

Mike Walker Fox and Friends’ Brian Kilmeade Bemoans 'Devastating Timing' for John Bolton's Book Manuscript to Come Out Before W… https://t.co/brqu5fDXvk 1 hour ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Brian Kilmeade Bemoans 'Devastating Timing' for John Bolton's Book Manuscript to Come Out Before Witness Vote https://t.co/YNfImatOo6 1 hour ago

GrabienMedia

Grabien VIDEO - Brian Kilmeade Bemoans ‘Devastating Timing’ for John Bolton’s Book Manuscript to Come Out Before Witness Vo… https://t.co/tQkD3ccHxv 1 hour ago

DeanObeidallah

(((DeanObeidallah))) Even Fox News gets it: Fox and friends Brian Kilmeade Bemoans 'Devastating Timing' for John Bolton's Book Manuscrip… https://t.co/YaA1075k3e 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.