Jessie J & Channing Tatum Couple Up for Republic Records Grammy After Party!
Monday, 27 January 2020 () Jessie J shows off some skin in a sparkling bra and suit while hitting the carpet at the Republic Records 2020 Grammys After Party held at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on Sunday (January 26) in West Hollywood. The 31-year-old singer was accompanied by her boyfriend Channing Tatum as they celebrated music’s biggest night and danced [...]
Raymond Hall/Getty Images and Chris Jackson/Getty Images Channing Tatum lashed out after someone commented that he looked "better" with his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, than with his current girlfriend, Jessie J on a photo of the couple. "Ain't no body more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as...