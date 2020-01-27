Global  

Husband of Coach Killed in Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Pays Tribute to "Extraordinary" Wife

E! Online Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The husband of Christina Mauser, one of the passengers in the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, is paying tribute to his...
News video: John Altobelli, Former Cape Cod Baseball Coach, Killed In Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

John Altobelli, Former Cape Cod Baseball Coach, Killed In Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash 01:57

 WBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Shaquille O'Neal leads tributes to Kobe Bryant [Video]Shaquille O'Neal leads tributes to Kobe Bryant

Shaquille O'Neal has led tributes to Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, after they passed away in a helicopter crash.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:18Published

New York Mourns Loss Of NBA Great Kobe Bryant As Helicopter Crash Continues [Video]New York Mourns Loss Of NBA Great Kobe Bryant As Helicopter Crash Continues

With memorials popping up from the subway to Madison Square Garden, New Yorkers are sharing the grief about the death of NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Another Victim in Kobe Bryant's Helicopter Crash Revealed as Basketball Coach Christina Mauser

Girls basketball coach Christina Mauser was one of the nine people that died in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna....
Just Jared

All 9 Victims Identified in Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

Family and friends have confirmed the identities of all nine victims in the helicopter crash that took the lives of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter...
Just Jared

