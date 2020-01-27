Global  

Mitt Romney: 'Increasingly Likely' Senate Republicans Will Call John Bolton as Witness

Mediaite Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) claimed on Monday that it’s “increasingly likely” enough Senate Republicans will vote to call former national security adviser John Bolton as an impeachment trial witness. Romney made the statement on Monday speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, though the senator “wouldn’t say specifically who” would vote to call Bolton as a […]
 U.S. Republican Senator Mitt Romney said on Monday that it was “increasingly likely” at least four Republican senators would join Democrats in calling for John Bolton, the former White House national security adviser, to testify in the Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump.

