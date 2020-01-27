Global  

Steven Tyler & Girlfriend Aimee Prestonb Share Kiss at Grammy Awards Viewing Party!

Just Jared Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Steven Tyler shares a sweet kiss with his girlfriend Aimee Preston while hitting the red carpet at his 2020 Grammy Awards Viewing Party presented by Live Nation at Raleigh Studios on Sunday (January 26) in Los Angeles. The 71-year-old Aerosmith front man hosted the viewing party for the third year in a row to benefit [...]
News video: Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' Wins Best Rap Album at 2020 Grammy Awards

Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' Wins Best Rap Album at 2020 Grammy Awards 01:12

 Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' Wins Best Rap Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards His mother joined him on stage for the big moment. It is the 28-year-old rapper's first Grammy Award. In his speech, Tyler also thanked Pharrell, whom he has cited as one of his major influences in music. Tyler, the Creator,...

