Watch Newly-Minted Grammy Winner Koffee's Debut Tiny Desk Concert

Billboard.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Fresh off her win for best reggae album thanks to her Rapture EP at the 2020 Grammy Awards, NPR unleashed Koffee's debut Tiny Desk concert on...
News video: Tank and the Bangas Talk Breakout Year, Tiny Desk Performance and What's Next | Grammys 2020

Tank and the Bangas Talk Breakout Year, Tiny Desk Performance and What's Next | Grammys 2020 02:24

 On the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Tank and the Bangas discussed their wild year after performing on Tiny Desk.

Koffee: Tiny Desk Concert

The fast-rising teenager from Jamaica just won a Grammy for Best Reggae Album, making her the first woman and youngest artist to ever win in the category.
J.S. Ondara: Tiny Desk Concert

After first trying to win our annual Tiny Desk Contest, the singer-songwriter from Nairobi decided to put out a record, got nominated for a Grammy and wound up...
