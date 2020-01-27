Watch Newly-Minted Grammy Winner Koffee's Debut Tiny Desk Concert
|
|
Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Fresh off her win for best reggae album thanks to her Rapture EP at the 2020 Grammy Awards, NPR unleashed Koffee's debut Tiny Desk concert on...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related news from verified sources
Koffee: Tiny Desk ConcertThe fast-rising teenager from Jamaica just won a Grammy for Best Reggae Album, making her the first woman and youngest artist to ever win in the category.
NPR
J.S. Ondara: Tiny Desk ConcertAfter first trying to win our annual Tiny Desk Contest, the singer-songwriter from Nairobi decided to put out a record, got nominated for a Grammy and wound up...
NPR
Tweets about this