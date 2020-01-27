Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill and Roddy Ricch are riding for the late great Nipsey Hussle. The hip-hop pair have delivered a must-hear new “Letter to Nipsey” tribute song. Listen and comment below!



The post Listen: Roddy Ricch + Meek Mill Release Emotional LETTER TO NIPSEY Tribute Song – “When Them N****s Went Against Me You Ain’t Change On Me” appeared first on . Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill and Roddy Ricch are riding for the late great Nipsey Hussle. The hip-hop pair have delivered a must-hear new “Letter to Nipsey” tribute song. Listen and comment below!The post Listen: Roddy Ricch + Meek Mill Release Emotional LETTER TO NIPSEY Tribute Song – “When Them N****s Went Against Me You Ain’t Change On Me” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

