Listen: Roddy Ricch + Meek Mill Release Emotional LETTER TO NIPSEY Tribute Song – “When Them N****s Went Against Me You Ain’t Change On Me”

SOHH Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Listen: Roddy Ricch + Meek Mill Release Emotional LETTER TO NIPSEY Tribute Song – “When Them N****s Went Against Me You Ain’t Change On Me”Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill and Roddy Ricch are riding for the late great Nipsey Hussle. The hip-hop pair have delivered a must-hear new “Letter to Nipsey” tribute song. Listen and comment below!

The post Listen: Roddy Ricch + Meek Mill Release Emotional LETTER TO NIPSEY Tribute Song – “When Them N****s Went Against Me You Ain’t Change On Me” appeared first on .
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Nipsey Hussle Wins Best Rap Performance at 2020 Grammys

Nipsey Hussle Wins Best Rap Performance at 2020 Grammys 01:13

 Nipsey Hussle Wins Best Rap Performance at 2020 Grammys The rapper, who died in March 2019, won for the song, "Racks In The Middle." The song also features Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy. Hussle's longtime partner, Lauren London, accepted the award on his behalf. Lauren London, via Grammy Awards His...

