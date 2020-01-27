Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

MSNBC Anchor Addresses Shocking N-Word Remark During Kobe Bryant Report + Claims She Really Said “Nakers”

SOHH Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
MSNBC Anchor Addresses Shocking N-Word Remark During Kobe Bryant Report + Claims She Really Said “Nakers”MSNBC anchor Alison Morris is speaking out. The controversial news personality has come forward to address catching heat over appearing to say the N-word during a Kobe Bryant report. Big Facts: Last night, Morris went to Twitter to deny the N-word speculation and explained her actual mishap. High-Key Details: A few hours ago, New York […]

The post MSNBC Anchor Addresses Shocking N-Word Remark During Kobe Bryant Report + Claims She Really Said “Nakers” appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Geo Beats - Published < > Embed
News video: BBC Apologizes For Showing LeBron James During Kobe Bryant Report

BBC Apologizes For Showing LeBron James During Kobe Bryant Report 00:49

 The BBC has apologized for an error in a Kobe Bryant report.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Report: Kobe Bryant Dead At 41 [Video]Report: Kobe Bryant Dead At 41

Kobe Bryant has been killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning, January 26, according to TMZ. He was 41. Reports say the former NBA star was traveling with at least three other people in his..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

MSNBC Reporter Under Fire for Appearing to Say Racial Slur During Kobe Bryant Report, She Offers an Explanation

MSNBC’s Alison Morris is under fire for allegedly saying a racial slur during a news report about Kobe Bryant‘s tragic death. While live on the air, Alison...
Just Jared Also reported by •Daily Star

Watch: Roc-A-Fella Co-Founder Biggs Burke, Timbaland + More Share Disturbing MSNBC Broadcast Of Reporter Using N-Word In Kobe Bryant Death Report – “This Is Crazy!”

Watch: Roc-A-Fella Co-Founder Biggs Burke, Timbaland + More Share Disturbing MSNBC Broadcast Of Reporter Using N-Word In Kobe Bryant Death Report – “This Is Crazy!”Former Roc-A-Fella Records co-owner Kareem “Biggs” Burke is sparking extra emotion across social media. The hip-hop executive has shared footage of an MSNBC...
SOHH

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sohh

SOHH MSNBC Anchor Addresses Shocking N-Word Remark During Kobe Bryant Report + Claims She Really Said "Nakers"… https://t.co/4sSIrr82Mp 51 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.