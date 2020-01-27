Global  

Irina Shayk Makes Rare Comments About Bradley Cooper Relationship

Just Jared Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Irina Shayk is on the cover of British Vogue‘s new issue, and she was asked about her relationship with her ex Bradley Cooper. Bradley and Irina dated for four years and broke up back in June of 2019. “I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst – it’s just the [...]
Recent related videos from verified sources

Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic Picked up by Netflix [Video]Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic Picked up by Netflix

Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic Picked up by Netflix Cooper is set to star in and direct the upcoming movie, which follows the life of legendary conductor Leonard Bernstein. According to..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:45Published

Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein biopic picked up by Netflix [Video]Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein biopic picked up by Netflix

Bradley Cooper's biopic about Leonard Bernstein has been picked up by Netflix, who will launch the as-yet-untitled project on their service following a limited theatrical release.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Irina Shayk Makes Rare Comment About Bradley Cooper Romance 7 Months After Split

Irina Shayk is opening up. The model is the cover star of the March issue of British Vogue, and in her cover interview (on newsstands Jan. 31), the 34-year-old...
E! Online Also reported by •FOXNews.comUSATODAY.comAceShowbizIndependent

Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Film Lands at Netflix

Bradley Cooper‘s upcoming Leonard Bernstein film will officially debut on Netflix. Originally, the 45-year-old actor’s new film was going to be made with...
Just Jared

