Here's How to Watch Justin Bieber's New YouTube Docuseries

Justin Bieber films a new music video at a daycare! The “10,000 Hours” crooner had fun spending time with the kids on Friday (January 24) in Los Angeles. He...

An Inside Look at 'Justin Bieber: Seasons,' His New YouTube Docuseries It’s the time of the Seasons. The long-awaited Justin Bieber documentary makes its debut at noon ET on Monday (Jan. 27) as a YouTube Original,...

Billboard.com 3 hours ago



