Sammy Hagar and The Circle Announce Summer Tour With Whitesnake, Night Ranger

Billboard.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Sammy Hagar & The Circle are hitting the road this summer along with Whitesnake. The 30-city trek will also feature special guest Night Ranger on...
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Sammy Hagar & The Circle and Whitesnake Coming To Sacramento Area September

Sammy Hagar & The Circle and Whitesnake Coming To Sacramento Area September 00:22

 Two rock and roll powerhouses, Sammy Hagar & The Circle and Whitesnake, have announced a 2020 U.S. summer tour together and will be making a stop in the Sacramento area. Katie Johnston reports.

Tweets about this

Reflex_US

Aaron🌊 RT @Loudwire: TOUR: @sammyhagar and The Circle, @Whitesnake + @nightranger announce summer tour: https://t.co/M4KkZag0z4 12 minutes ago

931TheMountain

93.1 The Mountain 🤘 @sammyhagar & The Circle Announce Summer Tour With @Whitesnake, @nightranger https://t.co/XCB2xeok7a https://t.co/JFE6ZYhelI 41 minutes ago

tickethubco

Ticket Hub #SammyHagar & #TheCircle #Whitesnake Announce Joint Concert Tour 2020 - Tickets at #tickethub https://t.co/oJ0VCUsyd1 47 minutes ago

tickethubco

Ticket Hub Sammy Hagar & The Circle Announce Joint Concert Tour 2020 Dates https://t.co/oJ0VCUsyd1 https://t.co/9mFWOMM0OG 48 minutes ago

RScountry

RS Country Sammy Hagar and The Circle Announce 2020 Tour With Whitesnake https://t.co/xXyFelZQcv 2 hours ago

ScreamerMags

Screamer Magazine Sammy Hagar and The Circle, Whitesnake + Night Ranger Announce Summer Tour - https://t.co/CLeJRr9zya https://t.co/X8Pas73eE3 2 hours ago

Z98Rocks

Z98 Rocks Hagar says he can't wait for the "friendly competition" every night with David Coverdale. https://t.co/ow5NGrMftu 2 hours ago

1059TheBrew

105.9 The Brew Sammy Hagar & The Circle Announce Summer Tour With Whitesnake, Night Ranger https://t.co/6Cpo9rgWvw https://t.co/BQQNgl3BPN 3 hours ago

