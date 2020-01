Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Vanessa Hudgens still loves High School Musical! The 31-year-old actress just revealed how she feels about the films still being referenced, so many years after their debut. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Hudgens “I hear a High School Musical reference multiple times a week,” Vanessa explained to ABS-CBN. She continued, “However, it [...] 👓 View full article