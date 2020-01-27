Global  

Will Ferrell & Julia Louis-Dreyfus Team Up for 'Downhill' Sundance Film Festival Premiere!

Just Jared Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus happily strike a pose together while hitting the carpet at the premiere of their film Downhill held during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival at the Eccles Center Theatre on Sunday (January 26) in Park City, Utah. The 52-year-old actor and the 59-year-old actress were joined at the event by their [...]
Credit: ETCanada - Published < > Embed
News video: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Will Ferrell Premiere 'Downhill'

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Will Ferrell Premiere 'Downhill' 02:44

 At the 2020 Sundance Film festival premiere of "Downhill", stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell talk working together on their new dramedy.

